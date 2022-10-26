The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) always provides great opportunities for art classes throughout the year, but this holiday season they are saving the best for last.
There are a variety of courses and one-day festive workshops for artists of all shapes and sizes.
The first and last Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. of each month is now Latin Dance Date Night! Discover the spark of Latin dance from Phoenix Dance36. No prior dance experience is necessary. Students will learn progressively with ongoing participation. Bring your partner and dress comfortably. Students will cover Salsa, Bachata, and Afro-Cuban Rumba.
Learn a new skill this season with our new Beginner’s Guitar Lessons. Lessons are held in a group setting on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Sew Fluent returns this year with a brand new club to engage students with sewing. Fashion Designer Club allows students to explore several opportunities for handmade projects. On the first Saturday of each month starting in November learn to sketch, choose fabrics, work with a pattern, and sew designs.
Zen Zaia meets you at the CAC to handmake your monthly candles. There are plenty of opportunities to create the perfect candle for your home. From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 6, Nov. 27, or Dec. 11 and a final session on Dec. 28 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
On Wednesdays in November try out Christmas Crochet! Kick back and relax while you learn the age-old practice of working yarn for a holiday experience that will kindle joy in your heart. Students will create a decorative wreath and angel for the season.
Beginners, intermediate, and advanced students are welcome. Nov. 2, Nov. 9, or Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
