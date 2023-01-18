The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is never in short supply of classes and workshops to help residents learn a new trade or skill.
From sewing to leadership workshops, the CAC has packed a hefty calendar with a broad range of instructors for various ages and prices. Don’t forget to meet our instructors and learn more about their credentials on our website Artsdouglas.org.
• Bringing her leadership workshops to the arts center for the first time is Leslie Nelson of Pivotal Connections, providing professional opportunities for growth. No matter your career path, there is always creativity in seeing situations through a new perspective of enlightenment.
• Krystel Sanchez continues the hit Tiny Brushes series with a new year of projects, meeting once a month for an affordable price for the kiddos ages 6-16.
• Starting this winter, you’ll see Patrice Gates’ name all over the CAC calendar as she brings her brand new energy to the center and plenty of fun for the Douglasville community: women’s self-portrait workshops, holiday workshops, and wine-tumbler painting for a girls’ night out.
• Join with other women to discuss life resolutions and mantras to live by when you sign up for the Bracelet Bar with Kimberly Taylor. This heartfelt workshop provides handmade beads to create words of wellness you can wear!
• You’ll never need to buy a store-bought candle again after you enjoy an eye-opening candle-making workshop with Lisa Waldron of Zen Zaia Candle Co. LLC. Her products are proud to be vegan and chemical free, supporting a Zen quality of living.
• Sylvia Denise has created a product for your child that’s full of positive affirmations, activities, and self-growth. If you have an errand to run, it’s the perfect time to let the kids have a getaway full of inspiration in B.E.E. Positive Affirmations workshops.
• Warm up this February with both Knitting and Crochet opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced, kick back and enjoy the age-old art of un”winding” with yarn.
• Several favorite courses return this new year, such as watercolors with Arnold German and drawing with Joseph Falligan. Latin Dance with Phoenix Dance, stained glass, the art of self-defense, sewing with Natisa Williams of Sew Fluent, and even more.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
