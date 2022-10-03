ARTSventure

Arietha Lockhart performed twice at Sweetwater Elementary School as part of the Cultural Arts Council's ARTSventure program.

 CAC/Special

On the morning of Sept. 7, The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) presented a musical ARTSventure to Sweetwater Elementary School, grades K-5.

Arietha Lockhart performed twice for the school, with one performance given to the younger ages and one to the older children.

