The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) may not be your conventional shopping experience for goods this holiday season, but may have your ticket to offering friends and family a little bit more.
Where internet shopping, department store blues, and shipping fiascos offer worries galore this year, why not instead consider buying loved ones the gift of experiences they will anticipate in the year ahead and treasure forever after?
The CAC offers gift certificates for any amount, and they can be used towards workshops and classes at the center.
If you dread overspending on gadgets and gizmos that are used once and then set aside, you don’t have to be a grinch about presents—just toss the toys and offer the arts.
If you know someone who makes holiday resolutions and would love to learn something new, a CAC gift certificate may be the perfect surprise.
If you plan on making memories with your friends or children next year, a CAC gift certificate may be the best opportunity for quality time.
Every season brings new classes and opportunities for all ages to the CAC, with pop up opportunities throughout the year. More than any year before, this year might be the one to give the gift of experience.
CAC gift certificates are perfect for hiding in a card, the tree, or stockings. This gift might come without ribbons, come without tags, come without packages, boxes or bags. But CAC gift certificates come with a year of memories, experience, and hashtags. Like the CAC on social media at cacdville on Facebook and artsdouglas on Instagram, and share your CAC adventures.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
