The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) recently announced it has received a $1,300 grant from Google’s Data Center Community Grants Program. These funds enable CAC to purchase new technology to make transactions safer, quicker, and easier for customers and tourists during events and programs, including the Annual Taste of Douglasville fundraiser.

“For more than 35 years, CAC has been the primary arts producer and promoter in Douglas County,” CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said. “From economic development to health and wellness, the arts impact everyday life through programing which fosters arts and culture and best meet the communities current and future needs. We are honored to receive this Google Data Center grant and be recognized as an organization that deserves funding.”

