The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) recently announced it has received a $1,300 grant from Google’s Data Center Community Grants Program. These funds enable CAC to purchase new technology to make transactions safer, quicker, and easier for customers and tourists during events and programs, including the Annual Taste of Douglasville fundraiser.
“For more than 35 years, CAC has been the primary arts producer and promoter in Douglas County,” CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said. “From economic development to health and wellness, the arts impact everyday life through programing which fosters arts and culture and best meet the communities current and future needs. We are honored to receive this Google Data Center grant and be recognized as an organization that deserves funding.”
Technology plays an important role in the arts, and as innovation continues to advance our community forward, the arts must keep pace to bridge the digital divide. Google’s Data Center grant will go toward the purchase of tablets, hot spots, portable chargers, and contactless card readers. These purchases will enable CAC to increase its impact and efficacy across all of its programming and activities.
“We’re proud to support the Cultural Arts Council in its mission to nurture, guide and stimulate the arts in Douglas County,” said Amber Tillman, head of data center economic and community development. “Arts and culture are a primary focus of our community development programming, and we can’t wait to see how CAC continues to serve the residents and visitors of Douglasville.”
Google’s Data Center Community Grants Program supports eligible organizations and initiatives that directly impact the community in Douglas County with a focus on Economic Opportunity, Sustainability, Bridging the Digital Divide, Health and Science, Arts and Culture, and Education.
Promoting arts in education is the primary focus of the CAC. The organization hosts two week-long arts camps annually, teaching art and music classes, and provides artists to the Douglas County School System (DCSS) for in-school programs, such as “Family ARTSventures.” CAC also operates the 1901 House, which provides space for nine rotating art exhibits each year promoting local and regional student and working artists. The “Pop Up Arts Shop,” another CAC program, is an incubator where upcoming local artists sell their art. In addition, the CAC coordinates several cultural and community activities throughout the year including the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Cheers to the Arts, Scholarships, the NEW Multicultural Festival, the Chili Cook Off and Taste of Douglasville.
