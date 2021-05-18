The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) brings two great artist opportunities to the community.
The Tiny Fundraiser and the National Juried Arts Show (NJAS) are both accepting participants. These exhibits are two great ways to receive exposure and attention as an artist, as well as have a chance at prizes.
For questions about the 6x6 Tiny Fundraiser or the National Juried Arts Show, check out the CAC website at Artsdouglas.org or email Brittany.Gilbert@artsdouglas.org. Follow the CAC on social media for the latest updates about these events.
The National Juried Arts Show is open for registrations until June 25, 2021.
Registration is $40 (CAC members $35) to submit up to three artworks for consideration into the final Juried exhibit, where three artist judges will determine six prize recipients.
Judges will include Nikki Davidson, a professional artist owning Thunder Ridge Studio in Dallas, Ga., trained in California Community Colleges; Valerie Dibble, Professor of Art currently at Kennesaw State University with a background in printmaking and photography; Shawn Campbell, holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in photography from the University of Akron and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art from UGA.
Prizes for NJAS will include first place for $500, second place for $250, third place $150, Honorable Mention for $100, and introducing this year the People’s Choice award for $75. The Douglas County Art Guild will hold a private jury in honor of the Mary Ann Carney award for $100.
Once payment is made online, artists will receive the NJAS prospectus and must follow the guidelines to submitting up to three works of art.
The final collection of artworks will be on display Sept. 2-30, weekdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 2, 5-7 pm. Award recipients will be announced at the reception night.
The Douglas County Art Guild will host the evening. The guild was founded in 1973, prior to the establishment of the Cultural Arts Council. Monthly programs have included workshops, studio projects, slide lectures, speakers and other educational programs.
Artists are also welcome to join in the fun of the Tiny Fundraiser. Artists can pick up 6x6 canvas packets at the center, if needed. Artworks should be returned to the center by June 28 to be put on display in the community exhibit. Each artwork will be sold for $20 to support the arts.
Donating artists will be mentioned on the CAC website with their website information for notoriety with shoppers. Buyers will have the chance to begin their own mini art collection. Bring your art, and build your collection.
Mini receptions will be held for the Tiny Fundraiser exhibit, 5-7 p.m., on the following dates: July 8, 15, 22, and Aug. 5, 12, 19. CAC Satellite organizations will host the receptions on July 15, 22 and Aug. 12, 19, on which nights community vendors will set up on the front lawn so attendees can shop local. There will be food and prizes!
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
