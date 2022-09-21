The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) is currently seeking nominations for Community Awards.
The awards will be presented at the 2022 Annual Gala & Auction on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Douglasville Conference Center. The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 7th, 2022.
There are four awards to be presented:
Excellence in Arts in Education: Awarded to an educator, instructor, or education affiliate (PTA, Board of Education, Performing Arts/Music School) making outstanding contributions to the enhancement of arts education by consistently inspiring and encouraging arts in their students.
Arts in Community: Awarded to an individual, corporation, or local organization demonstrating exemplary dedication to inspiring and encouraging the arts in Douglasville and the Douglas County community.
Culture Connects – Awarded to an individual or organization who engages underserved communities through an equity, inclusion and accessibility lens.
CAC Spirit Award - Awarded to an individual who is always committed to an untiring effort and generously works toward the advancement of the Cultural Arts Council and the arts in the community. The recipient makes a sacrifice of their time, helps improve quality of life, and motivates others to grow arts & culture in the community.
Executive Director Emily Lightner said, “It is an honor to host the community awards at our 2022 Gala & Auction. We have so many outstanding citizens and companies who deserve to be nominated and recognized for the impact they have in our community!”
Nominations should be submitted with a nomination form and returned to the CAC no later Oct. 7. Elected Officials are not eligible for nomination. Nomination forms are available on the CAC’s website, https://artsdouglas.org/gala-auction/.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street
in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.