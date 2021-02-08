Ready to get your business out in front of people again? Ready to talk face to face with potential clients? Want to reach 12,000 people in one day?
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with the City of Douglasville is now accepting applications for vendors at Taste of Douglasville 2021.
For 28 years, the CAC has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festivity and this year is no different. This is a great opportunity to jumpstart your business back at the Taste of Douglasville on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The downtown Douglasville area will be full of citizens and visitors enjoying warmer weather, great eating, local performers, kid’s activities aplenty, and community booths to visit, all alongside several thousand new friends.
Experience great food from restaurants, food trucks and caterers. Enjoy the Better Living Market along with beautiful handmade arts and crafts, and fun activities for the kids in the “Kids Korner.”
Taste of Douglasville 2021 is the Cultural Arts Council’s largest fundraising event and it is the community’s largest one-day party, taking over downtown Douglasville. It is free admission to attend this activity-packed event, with food tastes ranging from $1-$4 on Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown Douglasville, the place for all the excitement.
In previous years, Taste of Douglasville featured over 130 booths.
“This festival is a great marketing opportunity for all local organizations,” said Emily Lightner, executive director of the CAC. “Restaurants have reported strong follow-up foot traffic from participating in Taste of Douglasville.”
Restaurants are sought as well as business/organizations with a focus on kids, arts and crafts vendors, and all businesses that aid in providing a better living.
For applications and more information, call 770-949-2787 or go to www.artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will be taking the utmost precautionary measures to keep our participants and community safe. We will continue to stay up to date on best practices put forth by the State and will adjust as needed.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.