CAC selling Restaurant Tasting Booklets for annual Taste of Douglasville festival

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County’s (CAC) Annual Taste of Douglasville will have the same family fun, same great taste, just in a new way in 2021.
For 29 years, the CAC has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festivity. On Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Cultural Arts Center lawn area will be filled with beautiful handmade arts and crafts and better living vendors as well as a few food trucks. Special Kids Korner activity bags given out will keep the smallest citizens entertained.
This year, the CAC will be selling “Restaurant Tasting Booklets” for $40 each. Each booklet will have a wide variety of food tickets offering free food items from local restaurants, valued at over $100.
Tasting Booklets will be on sale April 9 through May 21 at the CAC. The booklets will also be sold on May 15 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Taste of Douglasville Festival. There will be a special added bonus section “Day of Only” vouchers to redeem at the Taste of Douglasville featuring the food trucks.
To purchase a booklet now, simply go to the CAC website http://artsdouglas.org/taste-of-douglasville/ and buy as many as you want online or you can drop by the CAC and one of the staff members will be happy to assist you.
Just a few of the restaurants featured in the booklet include Gabe’s Downtown, Hudson’s Hickory House, The Vine Café & Market, Bojangles, and Shane’s Rib Shack.
The CAC urges citizens not to miss the opportunity to get some free food and an opportunity to support our local restaurants as well as the arts within our community.
Taste of Douglasville 2021 is the Cultural Arts Council’s largest fundraising event. Each year, participants not only enjoy Taste of Douglasville, but they also help the Cultural Arts Council support school programs reaching local students, providing affordable spring and summer art camps in county and city parks, free Family ArtsVentures curriculum-based school performances, critically acclaimed gallery exhibits at the historic Roberts-Mozley House, and many more special events like the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Admission is free to attend this activity-packed event
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will be taking the utmost precautionary measures to keep our participants and community safe. The CAC will continue to stay up to date on best practices put forth by the State and will adjust as needed.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.