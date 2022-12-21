The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) on Dec. 20 was blessed to host a family as a part of “Adopt a Family” in partnership with Douglas County LINK.
During this, the CAC had a wonderful lunch, a great time opening presents and even sent home bags of surprises for them to open on Christmas Day. Douglas County LINK is a program put in place to provide collaborative treatment planning among child-serving agencies and connections to resources and services to meet the needs of high-risk children and their families.
Many families struggle with challenges during the holiday season that hold their family back from being able to celebrate the holidays. Consequently, there are hundreds of families that seek assistance. This is where the “Adopt a Family” program comes into place. Through the generosity of organizations around the county, countless children’s gift lists are being fulfilled this holiday season!
This year the CAC welcomed the Reese family to the center. With a generous lunch donation from Olive Garden, the CAC and the Reese family enjoyed a warm meal together. Gifts for the Reese family were donated by CAC staff, board members, and volunteers! The CAC has been participating in Adopt a Family for over five years. Each year is a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and how the gift of giving can be the greatest gift of all.
