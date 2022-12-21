CAC

 Courtesy of CAC

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) on Dec. 20 was blessed to host a family as a part of “Adopt a Family” in partnership with Douglas County LINK.

During this, the CAC had a wonderful lunch, a great time opening presents and even sent home bags of surprises for them to open on Christmas Day. Douglas County LINK is a program put in place to provide collaborative treatment planning among child-serving agencies and connections to resources and services to meet the needs of high-risk children and their families.

