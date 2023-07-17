The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is encouraging citizens to join, renew or upgrade their memberships before Sept. 7 for a chance to win a gift card basket.
As a dynamic hub of creativity, the CAC offers a plethora of classes, captivating monthly exhibits, diverse community events, and valuable volunteer opportunities.
Every membership level provides an entry into a captivating gift card basket drawing, worth hundreds of dollars in gift cards. The higher the membership level, the more chances to win.
• Individual $20 = 2 entries
• Patron $100 = 10 entries
• Small Business $250 = 25 entries
Membership benefits are designed to enhance the arts experience in Douglasville and Douglas County. Members enjoy exclusive perks such as discounts on classes and events, valuable tax deductions, and unique perks at each level. Supporting the arts as a member sustains and nurtures the creative endeavors of our community, ensuring the annual showcase of a diverse and talented group of artists and performers.
Investing in a CAC membership is not only an investment in the enjoyment of the arts but also a wonderful gift for family, friends, or even as a corporate sponsor. Get started by visiting the CAC or easily pay online at https://www.artsdouglas.org/membership. Join the Cultural Arts Council and indulge in the flourishing arts scene of the community. Don’t delay—the arts awaits!
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays, through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
