Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.