CAC wraps up final ARTSventure with 'magnetic' dance party

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) enjoyed its final ARTSventure of the year with New Manchester High School, a public school having its own Fine Arts Magnet Education program.
ARTSventure performances have reached every Douglas County school with a wide variety of cultural and educational artists.
The program will continue to bring inspirational entertainment to students throughout the community, returning in September when students are settled into a new school year.
For now, CAC rings the tale that on Wednesday, May 18, hundreds of New Manchester High School students clapped, cheered, and danced — yes, danced — with the Celtic group Ah Surely, Irish Music and Dance as they performed their trio in the original presentation “Celtic Fire.”
The Celtic Company has spent over 15 years bringing appreciation for Irish music and dance to thousands of Georgia school children. Using native instruments such as the Celtic harp, penny whistle, and bodhran drum, the trio excited the audience with enough enthusiasm to get them up on stage to join in trying to learn the dance, drumming, harp and song. With stage lights glowing, an Irish dancer gracefully jumped along the air and tapped her heals to the tune of some of Ireland’s classic melodies played on an authentic uilleann pipe. The energy from the students in the auditorium truly honored the heritage of the ancient arts.
CAC program coordinator Brittany Gilbert and the leader of the Celtic Co. John Maschinot summed up the performance as a success when all parties from the staff to the students to the Celtic group laughed and bounced questions back and forth.
“Very informative and engaging,” said one New Manchester teacher, and another stated it was “a perfect mix of performance, education, and audience participation.”
The Celtic group was equally impressed by the students as the students were of the Celtic guests as the school enthusiastically asked productive questions.
The students learned about the secrets to playing the harp, a brief sample of the history of the Irish culture, and were made aware of the “Olympic” caliber of the art of Irish dance (long before America was even an inkling).
While the CAC will not be presenting ARTSventures to local schools during the Summer months, CAC encourages the community to find opportunities for students to continue discovering culture, arts, and music. Find a local theater company or arts center and make time for learning about culture, stories, community, art and history. Visit the CAC for exhibits throughout the Summer, and even the Summer Pop Up Parties scheduled for Thursdays in July and August. For information about the culture and education your family can enjoy right here in your community, visit Artsdouglas.org and sign up to receive our email newsletters directly to your inbox.
Funding to make the ARTSventure program possible comes from Georgia Council for the Arts, Greystone Power Foundation, and Gwendolyn Parker. To get a glimpse of what and where the CAC will surprise students with a fun and education show next, visit Artsdouglas.org for the most updated information. The CAC is a non-profit organization serving artists, instructors, schools, and community with a mission to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents and visitors. If you or your business are interested in supporting this program, reach out to the CAC at info@artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
