The next event in the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County Cheers to the Arts series is set for Thursday.
Beer & Buddies will take place at Taco Mac in Douglasville from 6-8 p.m. The event will include sample beer tastings, refreshments, door prizes and a number of art vendors as well as live music and much more.
Tickets are $25 per person or $20 CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC's mission and programs throughout the year.
The Cheers to the Arts program is generously supported by presenting sponsor Georgia Power and joined by Taco Mac, Douglas County Economic Development Authority, Dog River Library, GreyStone Power, and HRC Engineers, Surveyors, and Landscape Architects. Additional sponsorships are available by calling 770-949-2787 or emailing info@artsdouglas.org for more information.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, located about 20 miles from Atlanta and just off I-20 (exit 36). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770/949-2787 or visit our web site — www.artsdouglas.org.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.