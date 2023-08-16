The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is hosting its final Summer Pop Up Party on Aug. 17, featuring exciting vendors, activities food and more.
In addition to popular events like the Chili Cook-Off and Taste of Douglasville, the CAC is highlighting local businesses with four evenings of relaxation and entertainment. Thursday’s Pop Up Party is the final one of the summer and will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the CAC located at 8652 Campbellton St.
It’s game night at the CAC! Fuel the fun with a free paint party hosted by Patrice Gates. There is plenty of fun to be had with party games: Songnario, and the City of Douglasville’s Rec & Roll provide yard games for guests to play! The talented Gypsy Rose Colorful Creations, Jayde’s Beadiful Beads, Fannie Kay Freshies, FlareNova LLC, Meems Bakery, and Mable’s Baubles will also be joining the fun! Keep the party going at Kona Ice, DemGirlz Ribtips LLC, or Frios Gourmet Pops to grab a quick dinner or snack. Fantasias by Ani will be providing face painting to delight guests as well. After enjoying live music performed by “Mona Bonaparte”, a snack, and the artist market, guests can explore the NEW Tiny Fundraiser community exhibit and view the Fine Arts exhibit, “Barns & Brush,” which showcases picturesque countryside views. Each Summer Pop-Up Party offers a chance to discover local artists, and businesses, and browse the exhibit. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Multicultural Festival next month on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.
The CAC organizes art-filled events throughout the year as part of its fundraising efforts. During the summer, the CAC hosts the “Tiny Fundraiser”, where 6x6 artworks are sold for $20 to support the arts. Each 6x6 canvas is lovingly painted by a local artist! This tradition has become a favorite among locals, who return year after year to add to their collections and support local artists at an affordable price. The Tiny Fundraiser has evolved into a community-driven initiative, and visitors are encouraged to collect a 6x6 artwork at each Summer Pop Up Party.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.