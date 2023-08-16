The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is hosting its final Summer Pop Up Party on Aug. 17, featuring exciting vendors, activities food and more.

In addition to popular events like the Chili Cook-Off and Taste of Douglasville, the CAC is highlighting local businesses with four evenings of relaxation and entertainment. Thursday’s Pop Up Party is the final one of the summer and will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the CAC located at 8652 Campbellton St.