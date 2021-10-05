Last week, CBS46’s Surprise Squad made a stop by Alexander High School, and the school’s Habitat for Humanity chapter and its president, Sutton Cadman, were the recipients of two big surprises.
On Sept. 28 before school, Cadman was expecting the news media to come to AHS’ Habitat for Humanity meeting to interview him and club members about a home they are building in the Douglasville community.
However, when CBS46’s Gurvir Dhindsa entered the meeting, she had much more than an interview planned for him.
Initially she presented AHS’ Habitat for Humanity chapter with a $1,500 donation toward their cause courtesy of United Community Bank and brought the group Dunkin’ Donuts for breakfast. Dunkin’ also announced it would be providing breakfast for volunteers at the building site this weekend.
“I was more than surprised, but it was great,” Cadman said. “I’m super glad that The Surprise Squad came out, and I’m just really happy to be surprised with the donation. It more than pushed us over our goal, and now we’ve raised $100,000.”
But that’s not where the giving stopped. Cadman, who chapter sponsor Debbie Rager and vice president Gracie Chaves both described as a selfless leader, was awarded a $500 gift card to Bass Pro Shops and other prizes from Dunkin’.
“Sutton has always been a very sweet guy and wanting to give back, and he’s very smart. It doesn’t surprise me what he’s done,” Chaves said. “This was well deserved. He’s done so much, and it’s crazy how he’s started this from nothing.”
Cadman, a member of AHS’ fishing team, says he plans to use his gift card on new lures for fishing once the chapter finishes its current build.
Though only in its second year of existence, AHS’ chapter of Habitat for Humanity, which was started by Cadman, has already raised enough money to build a home for a local veteran.
But even though the build is nearly complete, Cadman won’t be taking much down time, as he said he hopes to begin fundraising for two more homes soon after finishing this one to continue giving back to the community.
“I love giving back to the community, and these young adults I work with do too,” Cadman said. “Nothing is better to see than somebody with that nice smile and being so thankful for getting a house.”
