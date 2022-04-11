Douglas County Calendar
APRIL 16
Native Plant Sale
The West Georgia Chapter of the GNPS is hosting a native plant sale on Saturday, April 16 at the Ag center in Carrollton from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is being held in the covered open air area at the rear of the Ag center building. In addition to the chapter plants, we will have Little Creek Farm Nursery, Flat Creek Natives and Cottage Gardens nursery providing plants for the sale.
Easter Spring Festival
Greater Mount Olive O.C.O.G. is holding an Easter Spring Festival on Saturday, April 16 from 12-4 p.m. at 8125 Carten St. in Douglasville.
Youth Pastor Summit
The Douglasville Police Department invites local youth pastors to participate in a summit on topics impacting today’s’ youth on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Our staff would like all churches and religious affiliations to send a representative that works with the youth in the organization to come and get educated, so that they can take it back and talk with their congregation. The summit will be an understanding of criminal street gangs, gangs defined, gang laws, and other kinds of criminal activity. Let us help you help our community by teaching you what to look for. Light refreshments will be served. To get more information on the event or sign up to attend, contact us. Location: Douglasville Police Community Room, 2083 Fairburn Road in Douglasville. Contact: Sgt. Shannon Dean 678-293-1621, deans@douglasvillega.gov.
Drive-thru Food Pantry
Midway Community Resource Center is holding a drive-thru food pantry on Saturday, April 16 from 3-5 p.m. at 4152 Midway Road in Douglasville.
Autism Family Fun DAy
Brighten Academy is holding an Autism Family Fun Day event on Saturday, April 9 from 1-4 p.m. at 5897 Prestley Mill Road. Activities include: Sensory activities, bouncy houses, craft stations, games, food and raffles. Register at: docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLSdRPmPi4b QG0pB-yj-L3iA7rRPl96yf 5_McFZTG05aIaJ1jpQ/viewform. If interested in donating or sponsoring, please contact Chanel Brown at cbrown@brightenacademy.com or 678-879-6049.
Breakfast Cereal Giveaway
Basket Creek Missionary Baptist Church is holding a breakfast cereal giveaway on Saturday, April 16 at 7289 Capps Ferry Road in Douglasville.
APRIL 17
Easter Sunrise Service
Foundation Baptist Church and Colonial Hills Baptist Church will be sponsoring an Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. in Mosley Gardens, 3180 S. Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs.
APRIL 20
State Of The County Douglas/Douglasville
Wednesday, April 20 at 12 p.m. at Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church St. in Douglasville. For more information please visit https://bit.ly/3uLOOv9.
APRIL 20-21
Douglas County Senior Olympics
Douglas county senior Olympics will be Wednesday and Thursday, april 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Boundary Water Activity Center 5000 Hwy 92 in Douglasville. For more information please contact Tashia Mosley at Tmosley@douglascountyga.gov.
APRIL 21
DC Chamber to Host Women’s Event
Douglas County Chamber of Commerce to host a women’s event on Thursday, April 21 from 6 -9 p.m. at Douglasville Conference Center. This high-end expo is designed for a captive audience of female decision makers in a fun, upbeat atmosphere. Celebrate YOU will feature an interactive women’s showcase, inspirational breakout sessions, a phenomenal keynote speaker and so much more. Event attendees will enjoy access to our women’s showcase with over 30 exhibitors, guaranteed to provide fun and interactive activities, giveaways, and special pricing on merchandise. Additionally, attendees will have access to breakout sessions, an official Celebrate YOU! tote bag, a signature drink ticket, food, music, and so much more! For more information about the event, being an exhibitor, or sponsorships, please contact the Chamber at 770-942-5022 or visit: douglascountygeorgia.com/what-we-do/signature-events-overview/womens-event/.
APRIL 22
Keep it Clean
Take pride in your community and help clean up Douglasville/Douglas County on Friday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6730 Church St. in Douglasville. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1973601629485754.
APRIL 23
District 4 Vaccine Event
Ephesus Baptist Church to hold vaccine event on Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8445 Ephesus Church Road in Villa Rica. For more information please call, 770-942-5961.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful Spring Recycle Event
Electronics & Scrap Metal, Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Overflow parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 9190 Campbellton St. Keep Douglasville Beautiful in partnership with the City of Douglasville and The Douglas County Lions Club is holding an Electronics and Scrap Metal Recycling Event. This is a bi-annual event, held once in the Spring and once in the Fall. We will accept all electronics and anything with metal! PLEASE NOTE: There is a $5 charge for each monitor or TV dropped off at this recycling event. All other items are FREE to recycle. The Douglas County Lions Club will be accepting eyeglasses and hearing aids for their Lighthouse Foundation. They will also be selling BBQ plates (bagged for quick drive-thru pickup) for $6 and whole Boston Butts for $35 as a fundraiser. For more information visit www.KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.org.
DPD Community Yard Sale
The Douglasville “Police Department will be holding the spring Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We invite you to repurpose your old items and find new treasures. Spaces will be rented at $10 per 12x12 grass area/parking space or $25 for triple the grassy area space (36x12). Multiple spaces can be purchased together and you can request to be next to someone. Space may be limited due to number of applicants. This event is RAIN or SHINE and will be held outside. Please make all inquiries reference this event prior to April 11. Location: 2083 Fairburn Road in Douglasville. Contact: Sgt. Shannon Dean 678-293-1621 or deans@douglasvillega.gov.
Pathways to Owning a Home
Workshop Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church St. in Douglasville.
Free Cereal Giveaway
Midway Community Resource Center is holding a free cereal giveaway on Saturday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m. at 4152 Midway Road in Douglasville.
Stained Glass Sampler Class
The CAC brings an all-new workshop to the center this New Year, a Stained Glass Sampler Class with artist John Eachus on Saturday, April 23 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Students receive hands-on learning experience of the stained glass process with a thorough introduction to glass, design, shading, assembly and finishing. A geometric window will be completed by the end of the class. For more information visit Artsdouglas.org. Registrations must be completed in advance. http://artsdouglas.org/product/stained-glass-sampler-class90-95.
APRIL 26
ABWA Awards Banquet
The American Business Women’s Association Douglas County Charter Chapter hosts its monthly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, April 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church St. in Douglasville. We’re excited to welcome Dr. Felicia Phillips as our keynote speaker. A native Atlantan and fourth-generation entrepreneur, Dr. Felicia Phillips is a Master Business Strategist and CEO of PPICW, Incorporated headquartered in Atlanta. PPICW is a 2-Time award-winning, certified MBE consulting firm. PPICW specializes in strategy, training, and corporate-wide initiatives that include supplier diversity as well as diversity, equity, inclusion. The event cost is $40 and includes dinner. Event registration and membership benefits can be found on our website at www.abwadc.org. Join us for A Night with the Stars.
APRIL 30
Bobby Tillman Walk/Run of Love Race
Come one, come all to our Bobby Tillman 5th Annual & 2nd Virtual 5K Walk/Run of LOVE RACE! Every Racer will receive a t-shirt, medal, and a goody-bag full of appreciation and wonderful gifts from our Sponsors! Each student participant will receive 45 community service hours from BFAM, Inc. We will have 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes, gifted by our Wonderful Sponsors, for our top racers. All proceeds go towards the Bobby Tillman Scholarship Fund, and we have awarded 18 Scholarships thus far. Virtual Kick-Off via Zoom on Saturday, April 30 from 8-8:30 a.m. register at bobbytillmanfoundation.com or raceentry.com/bobbytillman.
MAY 14
DCHS Class of 1971 Reunion
The Douglas County Class of 1971 will hold its 50th class reunion on Saturday, May 14 from 5-10 p.m. at the Atlanta’s Finest Catering venue on Bankhead Highway, formerly the old Rock Inn Cafe. We hope all will attend. If you need more information you can call Arubra Hembree Gardner at 404-934-3208.
MAY 17
Wine Tasting + Paint & Sip
A Wine Tasting + Paint & Sip will be held on Tuesday, May 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Little Vine Vineyards, 665 N. Huett Road in Villa Rica. Tickets are $40 a person for the Paint and Sip and directly benefit the community and animal shelter programs in Douglas County. Uncle Boss’s SmokeStack SnackShack food truck will be on site. Don’t want to paint? No problem. Come enjoy some wine tastings and feel free to donate to the Douglas County Humane Society’s programs. For more information visit www.douglascounty humanesociety.com or https://fb.me/e/2XHqm9Prm
JUNE 18-19
Juneteenth Community Festival
The Second Annual Juneteenth Community Festival will take place at Boundary Waters Park. The event will include vendors, food trucks, bounce house, live music, free gift cards and giveaways and dance battle. Atlanta Junkanoo Group will perform live. There will be a Small Business Festival with free haircuts. Vendor spots are available. For more information email servicetohumanityinc@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Garden Space
UGA Extension-Douglas County, 6279 Fairburn Road in Douglasville. For more information, visit www.douglasextension@uga.edu or call 770-920-7224.
CAC Tiny Brushes
Tiny Brushes, meets once a month from 5-7:30 p.m. Ages 6-16. If your child is an “artist in training,” loves color and imagination, and needs a place to express creativity once a month, this is the monthly class for him or her! If you missed the chance to sign-up for the first “Tiny Brushes” meeting, no worries! There are many more on the schedule, sign up for the upcoming projects at www.Artsdouglas.org.
Douglas County Chamber Singers
Auditions are now open for the Douglas County Chamber Singers for the winter-spring semester. Rehearsals start Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Douglasville First United Methodist Church. Call 678-961-3623 or email douglascountychambersingers@gmail.com to schedule your audition. The Chamber Singers Spring Concert is April 29. Registration is $50. The Chamber Singers are led by Sandra Chandler, artistic director and conductor.
Boundary Waters Aquatic Center
The Boundary Waters Aquatic Center is in need of lifeguards. In the beginning of 2022, lifeguards will be receiving a pay increase of $15! With the introduction of new programs and goals to further increase community engagement at our facility, our lifeguard staff have an important role in helping us facilitate these programs. Below are the steps to applying for the position: Enter “Celebratedouglascounty.com” in the address bar. Click the “Jobs” icon. Scroll down to “Job Openings” and search for “Lifeguard — Part Time” position slot. After you do these steps, you will need to create an account. Create the account and continue the application process. For additional questions, please contact our supervisor or program coordinator at 770-489-2175.
Pop Up Arts Shop
The POP UP ARTS SHOP is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month we will feature a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! 8652 Campbellton St. in Douglasville. Free admission and open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 770-949-2787 or visit www.artsdouglas.org/event/september-pop-up-arts-shop.
Douglas County Launches Strategic Planning Process
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the launch of the planning process for Douglas Forward 2025, a five-year strategic plan that will provide the framework for meeting the current needs of citizens and plans for the future growth of the community. For more information on Douglas Forward 2025, please visit www.celebratedouglascounty.com or email DouglasForward2025@co.douglas.ga.us.
Mask Mandate Order On Public Transit
Due to the order issued on Jan. 29, 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), travelers on all public transit are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Passengers must wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose while boarding, exiting, and for the duration of travel. This order applies to Connect Douglas, the public transportation and mobility services division of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Therefore, all passengers and drivers are required to wear a mask on all public transit systems and when entering or on the premises of the Connect Douglas Multi-Model Transportation Center (MMTC). Masks continue to be available to all riders on the Connect Douglas Fixed Route Bus Service upon request and at sanitizing stations inside the MMTC located on 8800 Dorris Road.
COVID-19 Testing At Deer Lick Park
Free COVID-19 Testing is being offered at Deer Lick Park, 2171 Mack Road in Douglasville. Drive-thru testing is Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment necessary. DC Pulmonary Medicine is sponsoring in collaboration with Douglas County, Parks and Recreation and the Sheriff’s Office and Premier Drugstore.
COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund
Vision 21 Concepts, Inc. through partnership with The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Recovery and Response Fund (United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta) will provide financial assistance to cover past due rent, utilities, and security deposits. Funds will be available to assist Douglas County, GA residents only. Applicants can contact Natasha Bailey or Faye Lattimore at 678-324-7950 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday for information and to complete an application.
Nichols Center Plant Sale
The Nichols Center Families of Recovery holds a plant shop every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Family of Recovery and Resource Center and Wellness Gardens & Plant Shop at 6534 Spring St. in Douglasville. All funds raised go to support the center’s recovery efforts. For more information, visit nicholscenter.org.
Burn Permits
For information or to obtain a burn permit, go to the county website to complete the form electronically. You will also find information on burn bans, recreational burning, and how to request a fire report at www.celebratedouglascounty.com/210/Burning-Permits-Reports.
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and often the timely delivery of that blood depends on the selfless actions of a Red Cross volunteer. Join our team of heroes today by visiting RedCross.org/volunteer. Contact: American Red Cross at www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html.
