Around this date in 1920, New York Yankees scored a MLB record 14 runs in the fifth inning of a 17-0 rout over the Washington Senators. Wow, I feel Washington’s pain. Years ago, in the first game of our church’s new softball team, we met the Over The Hill Gang in a preseason city tournament. The game was “called” after three innings, and we lost 34-0. Those guys were old, but certainly not over the hill!
It is called the mercy rule, a provision in the rules that terminates a game early if one of the two teams has taken a substantial lead, considered to be insurmountable, after a minimum number of innings have been played. The rule is designed to avoid humiliating losses and to prevent unduly extending games whose outcome is no longer in doubt. I have been on both sides, as player and coach, and there were a few times, whether winning or losing, I was thankful for the mercy rule.
There is another kind of mercy rule. The psalmist declared, “The Lord is good to all, and his mercy is over all that he has made.”
Mercy is the withholding of a just condemnation. While it is still today, the Lord rules with mercy. God being merciful basically means that, when we deserve punishment, He doesn’t punish us, and in fact blesses us instead. There is an inseparable connection between God’s love and mercy.
Jesus taught, “Blessed are the merciful for they will be shown mercy.” That appears to indicate that the mercy we receive is given according to the mercy we have shown others.
We seem to be much higher on justice than we are on mercy these days. The problem is that we want justice for others, but mercy for ourselves.
We understand our own behaviors; they are reasonable and sensible to us. Most likely, what another person said or did made sense to them, as well. What would happen if we attempted to understand the actions of others?
It is almost unnatural in our society to consider withholding a just condemnation of someone else. We like seeing “bad” or “wrong” people get what they deserve — unless that person is us. Now, I am not speaking of criminality, but of people with whom we have conflict in everyday life; we disagree with a person’s method, or style, or opinion, or action. What if in those circumstances we practiced mercy rather than what we deem to be justice?
Showing mercy is something we can choose to do; it is a decision that we make. What if we learned to let mercy rule our day, every day? It may not change the whole world, but I am confident that the merciful will experience personal peace as they extend compassion to others.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
