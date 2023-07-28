We may not like to admit it, but people in our culture — including ourselves — are hard to please. In our earliest days, we are not satisfied crawling, we want to walk. That begins a lifelong quest to find peace, to reach the top of the mountain and sit back enjoying life. However, we never seem to reach the top.

So, life is a journey. We strive to achieve a goal, spending our time and energies and resources until it is in our grasp. Success brings us a moment of pleasure, and then we set our sights on new pinnacle. Most of our days are spent on the pursuit. Our achievements, bringing momentary pleasure, are merely stepping stones to the next adventure.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.