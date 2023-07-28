We may not like to admit it, but people in our culture — including ourselves — are hard to please. In our earliest days, we are not satisfied crawling, we want to walk. That begins a lifelong quest to find peace, to reach the top of the mountain and sit back enjoying life. However, we never seem to reach the top.
So, life is a journey. We strive to achieve a goal, spending our time and energies and resources until it is in our grasp. Success brings us a moment of pleasure, and then we set our sights on new pinnacle. Most of our days are spent on the pursuit. Our achievements, bringing momentary pleasure, are merely stepping stones to the next adventure.
We therefore seek our purpose by what we do. In making a new acquaintance, it takes only seconds before we are asking, “What do you do?” We may be curious about that person’s career, believing that we will know much about a person based on their pursuit of success.
Once fixed on what I was supposed to do, there began a series of accomplishments in order to get there. Four years of college, marriage, three years of seminary, ministry licensure and ordination in my denomination, all led me to the places of my calling. I am a pastor, that is what I do.
There is, however, a much more important question to be answered. For my real purpose and mission, and yours, is not found in what I do, but in who I am. Our character informs the way we interact with people and the way we do what we do.
Do you remember those aptitude tests we were given in high school? How many of you were destined to become a pastry chef? The results of my evaluations were a far cry from where my life has taken me. The reason is that I made what I was supposed to do secondary, and focused mainly on who I was created to be.
Skill sets are important, but values are even more so. One feeds what I do, the other informs who I am; and I personally find my values in the Word of God.
Now, back to the idea of being satisfied. We each are still becoming that person we are meant to be, and that quest ends only with final breath in this life. And at that moment, it is not what we have done, but who we are that determines our eternal destiny.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
