Cam’s Vision Summer Camp opened up a world of excitement and possibility for students at Mason Creek Elementary School this summer.
The camp supports visually impaired students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Camp founder Tee Morgan says during the two-week summer camp, campers and their siblings enjoyed golf, arts and crafts, basketball, bowling, and bicycle rides. Excited campers even visited the mill ruins at Sweetwater Creek State Park during a guided tour.
“Our camp is different because we offer inclusive opportunities,” Morgan explains.
“We offer students who are visually impaired opportunities to participate. We meet them where they are in their abilities. Our activities help their sighted friends gain the opportunity to experience things the way they do. It helps them gain a deeper appreciation for their non-sighted friends.”
Through challenges like adaptive golf at West Pines Golf Club and bowling with blindfolds on, campers start seeing things from a fresh perspective.
“There is an exciting twist that sets this camp apart from typical camps, Morgan added.
“We function as any other camp except the activities are adapted to accommodate and highlight the special abilities of our blind children.”
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office helped the 19 campers celebrate the final day of Cam’s Vision Camp.
A sound truck provided summer music to dance to, while the Polar Patrol Ice Cream Truck provided icy treats.
Campers also thanked Principal Kristin Martin for her support by presenting her with hand-painted stones to adorn the front of Mason Creek Elementary School.
The four-year-old summer camp is part of Cam’s Vision Foundation.
Mason Creek Middle School student Christopher Morgan inspired CAM’s Vision Foundation, Inc. in 2016 to provide support and daily living services to families of blind and visually impaired children.
For more information on Cam’s Vision, visit http://camsvision.org/.
