The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) has partnered with the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) in public art once again.
Artists were invited to submit artwork of their explorations throughout Douglasville and Douglas County.
The 2021 “Capture Outside the Lines” Fence Gallery features over 50 works of fine art and photography from 14 local artists.
Images of the artwork have been printed on 18"x24" weather-safe panels, thanks to the fence gallery’s partner, Print South Media.
The selected artists are:
• Crystal Berry
• Glen Clark
• Ann Cockerill
• Karen Cox
• Nicolette Dunn
• LaQuintera Hill
• Dawn Horrex
• Tracie Joyner
• Terrie Moultrie
• Janet Newton
• Stella Spyrou
• Glenn Taylor
• Diane Yancey
As the Cultural Arts Council was forced to close its doors during the pandemic, the fence gallery was created as a way to continue to get art out into the public for the community to enjoy.
“While public art can’t be evaluated with traditional performance metrics, it can contribute to economic development in multiple ways: It highlights a community’s cultural assets, builds community pride, draws people together from inside and outside the city and enhances the natural and urban landscape.”, said Samantha Rosado, Tourism Program Manager.
After its first debut, the fence gallery received rave reviews and has now expanded to Hunter Park.
The current exhibit will be on display at their locations through July 30, 2021.
Next, the artwork will swap locations and be on view at its new location through Oct. 29, 2021.
With this outdoor exhibition, the public gets to experience the town and its cultural institutions and businesses through an enjoyable walk.
“People still need inspiration, to experience art and ideas that are different,” stated Emily Lightner, Executive Director of the CAC. “Capture Outside the Lines Fence Gallery is a way give back to the community with something unexpected in their day.”
The purpose of public art is not only to enrich the community and improve our quality of life through its ability to enrich an environment, and also to ignite the imagination, encourage thought and to prompt discourse. Public art benefits the community through placemaking, bringing people together, and can be used as a tool in economic development. Public art can also strengthen personal connections to one’s community.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, 501(c)3 non-profit, is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of, and participation in, the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
