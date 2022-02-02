The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) for February features Grete Carder with GRCarder Designs.
Carder is an Atlanta native who currently resides in Douglasville. She is an artist and active member of the local art community in west Georgia.
With a background in art, education, and business, Carder is a working artist, teacher, and business woman who enjoys exploring new art techniques, sharing skills and ideas, connecting with other artists, and small business owners.
Having studied surface design and graphic design, Carder's artwork exudes bold color and contrasting designs inspired by nature’s color arrangements and patterns.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
