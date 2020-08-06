Caring with Miracle Hands Home Care will host a “Precious in His Sight” Back To School Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at Park Terrace Plaza, 3379 Hwy. 5 Suite F in Douglasville near the Double Eagle Pawn Shop. There will be white and blue balloons with a white flag outside. Parking will be available in the back and front of the building.
Those attending will be required to wear masks; hand sanitizer will be available and a booth will be set up to take temperatures. School supplies will be donated to students in grades 1-8. There will be free Kona Ice for all children and one laptop will be raffled for a child for this upcoming school.
For the safety of everyone, organizers are asking those attending to leave after their child has been entered into the raffle and received school supplies and Kona Ice.The event is intended to be a healthy and safe event for all in attendance.
If it rains Aug. 15, the event will be pushed back to Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Sponsors for this event include: Alzheimer’s Association( Douglas County), American Business Women’s Association, B & D Medical Transportation, Chariots of Fire Transportation, CPR in Motion, Enjoy Life Cleaning Services, Ruffin Law Firm, Georgia Senior Solutions Medicare, Home Hospice of Georgia, Joint Chiropractic, Royal Accent, LLC, Meeting exclusive, and Kona Ice.
For more information, contact Rebekah Middlebrooks, owner of Caring with Miracle Hands Home Care Senior Care Transition Specialists, at 770-485-8745 or 770-284-1861 and visit www.cwmh homecare.com.
