Douglas County resident Callie Bennett Carson will turn 100 years old on Friday.
She will celebrate her birthday on Saturday with a party (no presents) at Zion View Baptist Church in Austell where she has been a member for 80 years.
Carson was born in Cherokee County on July 8, 1922. She lived in Cobb County for 80 years before building a new home in Douglasville in 2005.
Carson has four daughters, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
She married her husband, William Carson, in Dallas, Ga., on July 17, 1942.
William was an Army medic in World War II and retired from General Motors. They were married for 64 years before his passing in 2007, their granddaughter Allison Riddell said.
Carson retired from the Georgia Department of Revenue. She was a member of The Christian Travel Club and has visited all 50 states and The Holy Land, Riddell said.
Riddell said her grandmother drove until age 93. She still resides in her own home where her four daughters rotate turns staying with her.
All four of her daughters have retired from the state of Georgia with 34 years service.
