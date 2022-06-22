Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan and E-911 Director Katrina Harley were recently honored for their many contributions to their respective communities in Douglas County.
Carthan received the 2022 “ActivateHER” award for her work with Cybersecurity GRC healthcare technology sectors as a business owner.
Carthan is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, The Links Incorporated, and is a proud mother to her ambitious and accomplished children.
Douglas County E-911 Director Katrina Harley received the 2022 "EqualizeHER" award for her many years of serving Douglas County and her collective strength in empowering women who are undervalued.
Harley supports equity and opportunities in her role with the Junior League of Douglas County, DC Task Force, and her involvement as a parent with the Douglas County School System.
The 2022 Women's Event "Celebrate YOU," co-sponsored by Wellstar Health System, focuses on helping women to thrive in the space of well-being through self-advocacy, self-care, and self-awareness.
Women from all career paths attend and receive the "2022 Celebrate HER! Women's Award" for their contributions to their respective communities.
The 2022 Women's Event "Celebrate YOU," featured an interactive women's showcase, inspirational breakout sessions, and a keynote speaker.
