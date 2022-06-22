District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan has scheduled her next town hall meeting for Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Library at 6810 Selman Drive, Douglasville.
“My town hall will allow the citizens to give input and feedback on improvements in District 3 and where we are in terms of roads and the Chapel Hill sidewalk project from the SPLOST list,” said Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan. “I look forward to hearing from my neighbors to help enhance our community.”
Carthan is inviting the public to share their ideas and thoughts about future projects proposed for her district at this upcoming town hall meeting.
On Thursday, June 30th, Carthan plans to hold a groundbreaking event at 1:30 p.m. for Punkintown Park, a new passive trail park that will include walking trails, in District 3.
“This project began under my predecessor Commissioner Mike Mulcare, and finally, six years later, Punkintown Park is underway for completion. Soon the community will have a beautiful passive park they can enjoy.”
Anyone wanting to attend the groundbreaking on June 30 can board a Connect Douglas shuttle bus from the Douglas County Courthouse at 8700 Hospital Dr. in Douglasville at 1 p.m.
Directions to Punkintown Park are located at: https://goo.gl/maps/FLE8tYh3Z5G8iK2W9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.