Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan and nonprofit organization Splendors of Africa are looking to donate at least 100 or more turkeys at a Community Turkey Giveaway event on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will occur at 10 a.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Dr. in Douglasville. Turkeys will be given out on a first come first served basis until all turkeys are distributed.
“I’m thankful to partner again with nonprofit Splendors of Africa to serve the citizens of Douglas County during this Thanksgiving season” Carthan said. “With inflation and rising costs affecting us all, I understand it might be tough for some now, but I want to inspire hope and encouragement for not just my constituents in District 3 but for all of Douglas County.”
The turkey giveaway is free and a drive-thru event. Those planning to attend the event are encouraged to stay in their vehicles when they arrive to the Douglas County Courthouse and follow instructions from volunteers who will be loading up the turkeys for motorists coming through.
