SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan and nonprofit organization Splendors of Africa are looking to donate at least 100 or more turkeys at a Community Turkey Giveaway event on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will occur at 10 a.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Dr. in Douglasville. Turkeys will be given out on a first come first served basis until all turkeys are distributed.

