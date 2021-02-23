Collin Cash has been named as the Paulding Chamber’s new tourism director.
As tourism director, Cash’s primary responsibilities will be to promote and market Paulding County to the traveling public and work to establish Paulding as a destination for meetings, events, group tours, day-trips and conventions.
Stacy Hamby, Chamber president and CEO, expressed confidence in the new hire, who brings to her new position years of experience and successful program implementation.
Cash was most recently Douglas County Travel & Tourism director and has over 25 years of experience in tourism.
Her first job was with the Greater Rome Convention & Visitors Bureau. She then went on to be the founding tourism director for Carrollton, Douglasville and Douglas County.
In addition to that experience, she oversaw the Main Street (Downtown Development) program for Carrollton and the Film Office for Douglas County.
Cash worked in tourism sales at Six Flags and was the business development director at the Historic Marietta Trolley Company.
She graduated from the University of West Georgia with a BA in English and a minor in Mass Communications.
Cash is an Atlanta native and grew up in the west Georgia area. She has one daughter and many “fur baby” grandkids.
The Paulding Chamber has been working on and promoting tourism for many years.
Their Tourism Committee has been meeting well over 10 years and will now be headed up by Cash and chaired by Amber Whisner, director of Business Development with the City of Dallas.
In November 2018, three years after contacting the state, the Chamber coordinated a visit by the State of Georgia Tourism Product Development Resource Team to conduct a tour of the county and the cities and report their tourism recommendations for Paulding.
The Chamber held a public meeting to publish the findings. This tour and report were essential to designating the Paulding Chamber of Commerce as the Regional Visitor Information Center for Paulding.
President Stacy Hamby states that, “It is really great timing, the chamber was ready to start tourism in a big way and Collin was available. Ms. Cash will be meeting with each city and the county to hear their priorities and suggestions for tourism. This is a win-win for everyone. We now have a dedicated tourism staff person that will be able to work with all entities to move Paulding in a positive tourism direction. We are so excited to be able to help Paulding in this way. The more people who visit and enjoy our community, the more exposure our local businesses will receive. We have a lot to offer and are excited to show off our county!”
“I am so excited to begin this journey with the Paulding Chamber. Tourism is my passion and I see so much potential here,” said Cash.
