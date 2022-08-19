CAST pic

The CAST dinner theater comedy, “Lost in the Bermuda Triangle,” features Leslie Goldsmith, John Beck, Theresa Frederick, Michael and Nancy Warrick, Trent Spencer, Charles Branson and Kurt Bryant, who is making his directing debut.

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, CAST (Community Alliance for Stage and Theater) is restarting with a zany, dinner theater comedy — “Lost in the Bermuda Triangle” — full of world travelers, pirates and lots of laughs.

The cruise ship, Oh, Suzanna, has set sail for Antigua when it gets lost in the Bermuda Triangle. Things go from bad to worse when a ship load of pirates come aboard.

