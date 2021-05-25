On Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021, at 4 p.m., Vietnam veterans from Carroll and surrounding counties will have an opportunity to take part in a long overdue public recognition of their military service at a certificate and lapel pin presentation ceremony at American Legion Post 70, located at 120 Legion Lake Circle in Villa Rica.
Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby will join the leadership of American Legion Post 70 in presenting the State’s Certificate of Honor and the Defense Department’s Commemorative Lapel Pin to Vietnam veterans who sign up for the ceremony. Both are presented for honorable military service during the Vietnam War era.
The deadline to sign up is Friday, June 4, 2021.
“It is never the wrong time to say thank you to a veteran, and that is especially true for so many Vietnam War veterans who were never properly thanked when they returned home,” said GDVS Commissioner Roby. “We hope to eventually present every Georgia veteran with a Certificate of Honor recognizing their service during the Vietnam War.”
Every Georgia veteran with honorable service during the Vietnam War (from June 1, 1954 to May 15, 1975, as recognized by DoD) is eligible to receive this certificate. This includes veterans with service in-country and those who served in other capacities.
Vietnam veterans who are interested in participating should contact the GDVS Central Office via email at certificates@vs.state.ga.us with their DD Form 214 attached or fax their information (name, address, and phone number) and DD Form 214 to 404-656-7006.
Submissions should be marked with “Villa Rica Certificates.” For more information call the GDVS Public Information Division at 404-656-5933.
Vietnam veterans may also receive this honor posthumously. Surviving spouses may receive the state certificate and a Defense Department Certificate of Honor and lapel pin as long as the required documentation (veteran’s DD Form 214) is presented with the sign up application.
The state’s recognition of these veterans is part of the U. S. Department of Defense’s 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War. The Georgia Department of Veterans Service continues the Vietnam War Certificate of Honor program which began in the spring of 2015 with the support and cooperation of the Office of former Governor Nathan Deal. Governor Brian Kemp has continued the program.
Each certificate is personalized with the Vietnam War veteran’s name, rank, branch of service, and dates of service printed over the Seal of the State of Georgia and includes the official U.S. Department of Defense’s Vietnam War Commemorative Partner logo. They are signed by Governor Kemp and Commissioner Roby.
Of the over 28,700 certificates issued since March 2015, over 23,000 have been presented in 343 “Certificate & Lapel Pin” honors ceremonies across Georgia.
There are over 81,000 veterans who reside in Carroll and the bordering counties, many of whom are Vietnam veterans.
Additional information about the Certificate of Honor Program and other veteran benefits is available at www.veterans.ga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.