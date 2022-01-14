The Douglas County Chamber is now accepting applications for the Leadership Douglas Class of 2022-23.
The mission of Leadership Douglas is to identify, encourage and develop leadership abilities so that its participants grow both personally and professionally. Twenty-five students are selected each year to participate in this highly competitive process.
Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and through exchange of ideas and experiences. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills.
Participants also develop a network of relationships with other leaders of various backgrounds throughout Douglas County.
This professional leadership curriculum is achieved through a 10-month program of structured activity where students become familiar with all aspects of our community.
Leadership Douglas utilizes professional leadership trainers while also utilizing community resources for courses such as Health and Recreation, Economic Development, Arts and Culture, Public Safety, Social Services, Education, Government Affairs, and Water Resources.
2021 Leadership Douglas Graduate, Allison Parker commented, “Leadership Douglas provided me with an amazing opportunity to serve, learn and grow with leaders all passionate about improving our local community.
The program gave me a better understanding of our community and where I can make the most impact.
During our 10-month program, we experienced life together and walked through each challenge as a team but most importantly as a family.”
Another 2021 Leadership Douglas Class Graduate, Angelia O’Neal also mentioned the accomplishments of the class, “The Leadership Douglas Class of 2021 is the first class to ever provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors for the Douglas County School System. In partnership with the DCEF (Douglas County Education Foundation), the LD Class of 2021 provided five $500 scholarships to a student graduating from each of the DCSS high schools totaling $2,500.”
The cost for the 10-month course is $1,000 for Chamber Members and $1,200 for non-members.
Tuition includes a two-day team building retreat, all sessions and materials, meals, and transportation. It is important that applicants recognize that a serious commitment to attend every class is required. In return, participants are guaranteed to leave Leadership Douglas better qualified to take an active role in our community.
For questions about Leadership Douglas or to apply, please visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com, or contact the Chamber at 770-942-5022.
Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
