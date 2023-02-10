The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce that applications for the 2023-2024 Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) program are now available. YLD is a highly interactive program grounded in community awareness, community service and in developing the potential for leadership. This program is a partnership between the Chamber, Douglas County School System and local private schools.
YLD participants acquire and broaden their knowledge of local government, business and civic activities through the five-month program. The program helps students understand the importance of community leadership through presentations and discussions. The program also provides students with personal development opportunities that cater to each individual.
Youth Leadership Douglas is offered in two sessions. The Fall class begins in August 2023 and ends in December 2023, and the Spring class begins January 2024 and ends in May 2024. Current sophomores from Douglas County high schools (both public and private) and homeschooled students are eligible to apply. Students must apply and qualify through an application and interview process.
Current YLD Co-Chair, Jamal Jessie commented, "YLD is a great opportunity for leadership exposure for our students. As we engage with our youth, it’s imperative they are given learning opportunities to build foundational leadership skills. YLD is a safe space amongst their peers to learn the power of networking, public speaking, and various aspects of County operations. The experience affords the students a unique learning experience.”
Co-Chair Alisha Shaw added, “Through Youth Leadership Douglas, some of Douglas County’s current high school juniors can not only grow as individuals but to learn about their community and how they can be engaged and involved as young people. It is incredibly energizing and exciting to see this year’s class seeking the opportunity that many of us do not seek and really appreciate until we are well into our adult, professional lives.”
