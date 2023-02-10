The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce that applications for the 2023-2024 Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) program are now available. YLD is a highly interactive program grounded in community awareness, community service and in developing the potential for leadership. This program is a partnership between the Chamber, Douglas County School System and local private schools.

YLD participants acquire and broaden their knowledge of local government, business and civic activities through the five-month program. The program helps students understand the importance of community leadership through presentations and discussions. The program also provides students with personal development opportunities that cater to each individual.

