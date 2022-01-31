SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber Foundation has announced that applications for the 2022-23 Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) program are now available.
Youth Leadership Douglas is a highly interactive program grounded in community awareness, community service and in developing the potential for leadership. This program is a partnership between the Chamber, Douglas County School System and local private schools.
YLD participants acquire and broaden their knowledge of local government, business, and civic activities through the five-month program. The program helps students understand the importance of community leadership through presentations and discussions. The program also provides students with personal development opportunities that cater to everyone.
Youth Leadership Douglas is offered in two sessions. The Fall class begins in August 2022 and ends in December 2022, and the Spring class begins January 2023 and ends in May 2023. Current sophomores from Douglas County high schools (both public and private) and homeschooled students are eligible to apply. Students must apply and qualify through an application and interview process.
Current YLD Co-Chair, Allison Parker commented, “Youth Leadership Douglas is a unique program that exposes students to elements of leadership and community engagement. Participants are encouraged to be creative, accountable and think critically. I fully believe this program is a wonderful opportunity for a student who aspires to be a change agent and leader.”
Applications are due by March 11th and are available online at www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership. For more information on this program, please contact Carley Lawson at lawson@douglascountygeorgia.com.
