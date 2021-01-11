Chamber accepting Leadership Douglas 2022 applications

The Douglas County Chamber is now accepting applications for the Leadership Douglas Class of 2021-22. The mission of Leadership Douglas is to identify, encourage and develop leadership abilities so that its participants grow both personally and professionally. Twenty-five students are selected each year to participate in this highly competitive process.
Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and through exchange of ideas and experiences. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills. Participants also develop a network of relationships with other leaders of various backgrounds throughout Douglas County. This professional leadership curriculum is achieved through a ten-month program of structured activity where students become familiar with all aspects of our community. Leadership Douglas utilizes professional leadership trainers while also utilizing community resources for courses such as Health and Recreation, Economic Development, Arts and Culture, Public Safety, Social Services, Education, Government Affairs, and Water Resources. 2020 Leadership Douglas Graduate, Chanteasea Swain, commented, “Leadership Douglas taught me to lead with love and gave me a fresh perspective on how companies operate and the challenges managers face. Until you experience companies in their entirety, your perception is superficial. Participating in Leadership Douglas enriched my knowledge base, and sharpened my lens, empowering me to become a more successful business leader in the community.”
Another 2020 Leadership Graduate, Karla Webb, said, “I absolutely LOVED everything about participating in Leadership Douglas. I grew up in Douglas County so it was interesting to get a behind the scenes peak at how things are done in the county. The best part about participating is the special relationships you make throughout the year. I got the privilege to get to know some special people that I would have never met if it wasn’t for this program. We made some special memories that I will never forget.”
Cost for the 10-month course is $800 and includes a two-day team building retreat, all sessions and materials, meals and transportation. It is important that applicants recognize that a serious commitment to attend every class is required. In return, participants are guaranteed to leave Leadership Douglas better qualified to take an active role in our community.
For questions about Leadership Douglas or to apply, please visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com, or contact the Chamber at 770-942-5022. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12.
