The Douglas County Chamber is now accepting applications for the Leadership Douglas Class of 2023-2024. The mission of Leadership Douglas is to identify, encourage and develop leadership abilities so that its participants grow both personally and professionally. Twenty-five students are selected each year to participate in this highly competitive process.

Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and through exchange of ideas and experiences. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills. Participants also develop a network of relationships with other leaders of various backgrounds throughout Douglas County. This professional leadership curriculum is achieved through a ten-month program of structured activity where students become familiar with all aspects of our community. Leadership Douglas utilizes professional leadership trainers while also utilizing community resources for courses such as Health and Recreation, Economic Development, Arts and History, Public Safety, Social Services, Education, Government Affairs, and Water Resources.

