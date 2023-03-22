The Douglas County Chamber is now accepting applications for the Leadership Douglas Class of 2023-2024. The mission of Leadership Douglas is to identify, encourage and develop leadership abilities so that its participants grow both personally and professionally. Twenty-five students are selected each year to participate in this highly competitive process.
Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and through exchange of ideas and experiences. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills. Participants also develop a network of relationships with other leaders of various backgrounds throughout Douglas County. This professional leadership curriculum is achieved through a ten-month program of structured activity where students become familiar with all aspects of our community. Leadership Douglas utilizes professional leadership trainers while also utilizing community resources for courses such as Health and Recreation, Economic Development, Arts and History, Public Safety, Social Services, Education, Government Affairs, and Water Resources.
2022 Leadership Douglas Graduate, Samantha Rosado commented, “Leadership Douglas was a great experience and allowed me to meet leaders wanting to make a local impact. It exposed me to new resources that I can leverage to better serve those within the community.”
Hermon Mason, also a 2022 Graduate said, “Leadership Douglas was a phenomenal experience. It provided our class with an amazing opportunity to network with both civic and business leaders, to make Douglas County a top destination in Metro Atlanta. During the program we were challenged physically, mentally and emotionally to move out of our comfort zones in order to accomplish our tasks. At the conclusion of our course, there was definitely a sense of pride about our accomplishments, as we earned the coveted title of Best Leadership Douglas Class ever!”
The cost for the 10-month course is $1,500 for Chamber Members and $1,700 for non-members. Tuition includes a two-day team building retreat, two-day closing retreat, session materials, and meals. It is important that applicants recognize that a serious commitment to attend every class is required. In return, participants are guaranteed to leave Leadership Douglas better qualified to take an active role in our community.
For questions about Leadership Douglas or to apply, please visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com, or contact the Chamber at 770.942.5022. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21st.
