Chamber announces 2021 Douglas County Small Business Awards

The Douglas County Chamber, in partnership with the Douglas County Sentinel and Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership on July 23 announced the recipients of the inaugural Douglas County Small Business Awards.
This recognition celebrates outstanding businesses and individuals who are contributing to economic growth and sustainability through their innovation, hard work, drive, and success. This new award initiative replaces the previous Small Businesses of Excellence award and focuses on diversifying the opportunities to recognize small businesses in Douglasville and Douglas County. The award recipients were recognized at the Community Leadership Luncheon, presented by Wellstar Douglas Hospital on July 21st.
The Douglas County Small Business Awards includes four new award categories; Health Hero, Small Business to Watch, Small Business of the Year Finalist, and Legacy in Business. The Health Hero Award celebrates an organization’s effort to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure. The Small Business to Watch Award celebrates businesses who are within three years of operations and have a unique business concept, creative marketing, branding and client outreach. The Small Business of the Year Finalists are recognized for demonstrated growth, innovation, and commitment to serving the Douglas County community for more than three years. The Legacy in Business Award honors an entrepreneur who has reached the pinnacle of prosperity over time.
This year there was an incredible nomination pool with over 150 businesses, more nominations than any past award program. Each award recipient competed in a rigorous application and selection process detailing their company’s growth, innovation, community involvement and challenges. An independent panel of judges composed of business professionals and community leaders reviewed the applications, met to discuss their findings, and made their selections.
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented “I am so excited to celebrate these outstanding businesses and individuals! Our community has so many innovative, growing, and thriving businesses. The Douglas County Chamber is honored to recognize this group.”
2021 LEGACY IN BUSINESS
• Billy Upton – State Farm Insurance
3417 Highway 5 | Douglasville | 770.949.5863 | www.billyupton.com
Billy has been an agent with State Farm for 50 years, beginning his journey in 1971. Having been a recipient of the President’s Trophy, the highest, most prestigious award given by State Farm, Billy truly feels his greatest achievement as an agent has been his service to thousands of clients over these many years. It is a calling to be a successful insurance agent and it’s evident Billy has found his passion all those years ago.
2021 HEALTH HERO
• Premier Drugstore
8446 Campbellton Street | Douglasville | 770.635.8509 | www.premierdrugstore.com
At Premier Drugstore, their goal is to become their client’s hometown pharmacy while offering comparable pricing to the big stores and provide great customer service. Besides retail pharmacy, their other two major services are compounding and vaccines. Premier Drugstore loves serving Douglasville and the surrounding areas.
2021 SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
• Connally, Jordan & Associates, P.C., C.P.A.
8483 Campbellton Street | Douglasville |770.920.2890 | www.tdconnally.com
With 51 years of experience, Connally, Jordan & Associates, P.C. has become the premier full-service accounting firm in Douglasville and the metro Atlanta area with international clientele. The firm specializes in tax preparation, bookkeeping services, payroll, certified audit services, tax resolution, and estate tax planning.
• POSolutions Inc.
6713 Church Street | Douglasville | 678.715.1430 | www.posolutions.net
POSolutions, Inc. was first established in 2004 by their President, Shandron Pemberton, a licensed Broker with the Georgia Real Estate Commission. They have invested nearly two decades into accumulating top talent while strategically scaling their business to become the leading provider of property management services. With a revolving 98% retention rate, evidence of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their clients’ success is displayed through the results they produce.
• Premier Drugstore
8446 Campbellton Street | Douglasville | 770.635.8509 | www.premierdrugstore.com
At Premier Drugstore, their goal is to become their client’s hometown pharmacy while offering comparable pricing to the big stores and provide great customer service. Besides retail pharmacy, their other two major services are compounding and vaccines. Premier Drugstore loves serving Douglasville and the surrounding areas.
• Stallings Insurance Agency
6588 Church Street | Douglasville | 678.805.0071 | www.stallingsia.com
Stallings Insurance Agency is on a mission to make the process of buying, serving, and understanding home, auto, life, or commercial insurance policies quick, easy, and fun! They are an all female staffed agency who demonstrate their positive, polished, and committed values in every client experience. Family, faith, and fun define their brand. Stallings Insurance cares about their staff, clients, and community.
• The Vine Café and Market
12375 Veterans Memorial Highway | Douglasville | 770.485.9451 | www.thevinecafemarket.com
The Vine’s mission is to provide customers with fresh, healthy food and beverage choices in a family-friendly environment. Beyond a great place to dine, their aim is to exemplify their core values so that customers will experience what it is like to be part of a close-knit, caring community.
• West Georgia Cornhole, LLC
113 Conners Road | Villa Rica | 770.265.8466 |www.westgeorgiacornhole.com
West Georgia Cornhole creates high quality custom cornhole boards, bags and outdoor wooden games for all ages and skill sets to enjoy. To accomplish their mission of creating outdoor enjoyment one board at a time, their foundation is built on excellent customer service, strict attention to detail and supporting our employees.
2021 BUSINESSES TO WATCH
• LewDan Systems Learning
685 Thornton Way | Lithia Springs | 678.402.8255 | www.lewdansystemslearning.com
LewDan Systems Learning customizes educational programs to meet the needs of today’s learners and their families. They strategically utilize an out-of-the-ordinary system of academic rigor and social-emotional learning (entitled STEM-SEL) that opens pathways for success. It allows students to achieve outstanding academic results and prepares them for future leadership.
• Place of Kai Yoni Steam & Salt Cave
12333 Veterans Memorial Highway | Douglasville | 770.485.5199 | www.placeofkai.com
At Place of Kai, their overall goal is to attain balance in physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. All services offer holistic ways to address aliments that many people face today. Place of Kai reintroducing many traditional practices to maintain our health because our health is our wealth. Place of Kai gives people the opportunity to relax, rejuvenate and recover.
• Nancy’s Pizza
2987 Chapel Hill Road | Douglasville | 678.653.7238 | www.nancyspizza.com
After dreaming of opening a pizza parlor for over 30 years, Tracey & Len Deese’s dream came true in when they opened Nancy’s Pizza in 2020, introducing their community to Chicago style deep dish pizza. Stuffed pizza was invented by Rocco and Nancy Palese during Chicago’s “Golden Age” of pizza innovation.
• Stay on Pointe Dance Academy
8830 Gurley Road | Douglasville | 404.428.7683 | www.stayonpointedancea.wixsite.com/mysite
At Stay on Pointe Dance Academy LLC, their passion is dance education. They offer in studio-classes locally and virtual classes worldwide. Their classes help introduce ballet terms, techniques, and creative movements to ages 3-12! Their classes include pre-ballet, ballet, modern jazz, and hip hop. Students develop rhythm, flexibility, coordination, and confidence in a safe environment.
• Waste Water Industrial Solutions
404.729.9438 | www.wwisllc.com
Waste Water Industrial Solutions, with its experienced team of engineers, fabricators, and machinists is dedicated to being the most capable and reliable organization to service and design wastewater treatment equipment. Their vast experience in metal fabrication allows us to provide multiple services under one roof. They are also committed to being a good corporate citizen by balancing their needs and their client’s needs with the needs of the communities where they work.
For more information about the 2021 Douglas County Small Business Awards, please contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
