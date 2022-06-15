SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber recently announced the graduating members of Leadership Douglas Class of 2022. The Class of 2022 graduated on May 18 in a ceremony held during the Wellstar Community Leadership Luncheon sponsored by the Douglas County Government.
Leadership Douglas is a program of the Douglas County Chamber Foundation. Over the last year, 22 diverse and unique individuals from businesses and organizations in Douglas County made it their goal to enhance their leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations, and governments in Douglas County. The graduates were led by co-chairs Kascia Polk (LD Class of 2014) from Regions Bank/Beyond the Front Porch and Chad Griffin (LD Class of 2012) from Douglas County Parks and Recreation.
Throughout the ten-month program, students participated in a variety of activities. These included presentations, discussions, and work sessions. Additionally, the class gained an in-depth look into community assets such as water resources, government, health and wellness, arts and culture, public safety, education, and social services. Throughout the program participants interacted with current community and business leaders, gaining contacts and a comprehensive understanding of the community.
In addition to their monthly classes, the Class of 2022 completed a service project in the community. At Sanctuary Village, an emergency shelter space, the class built a fence, planted 30 blueberry bushes, and laid mulch and pine straw. 2022 class member Justin Brown states, “The project was deeply symbolic and rewarding. None of us had ever built a fence and it took great teamwork to make it all happen. We are hopeful the blueberries planted will bear fruit for years to come for Sanctuary Village and its residents.”
