SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarships and Founder’s Award. The Chamber Foundation coordinates community education and leadership programs including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas, Partners in Education, and young professionals programming (AMP’D). The recipients were announced at the Wellstar Community Leadership Luncheon on May 18th.
The Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is funded by the Douglas County Chamber’s young professional program. Each year, scholarships are awarded to high-achieving, local high school students who excel academically and have demonstrated leadership in their school and community. It is never easy to make these selections as there are so many deserving applicants, but only four could be chosen.
The recipient of the Chamber Board Leadership Scholarship of $500 is Sutton Cadman from Alexander High School. Sutton will be attending Auburn University to study Aeronautical Science/Aviation. The Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship runner-up and recipient of an award of $500 is Kiersten Elder from Douglas County High School. She will be attending Howard University where she plans to major in Speech Pathology.
The Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholar and winner of the $1,000 scholarship is Rebecca Scarborough from Lithia Springs High School. Rebecca will be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology and plans to major in Industrial Design. This year, AMP’D decided to add one more $1,000 scholarship. The winner of this scholarship is Josh McElroy from Douglas County High School. Josh plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and major in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.
Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray, states “I am so proud of the Foundation Leadership scholarship recipients. The Chamber Foundation is honored to able to give back to students in our own community who show such promise for the future and are already doing great things in Douglas County.”
Each year, the Leadership Douglas program involves alumni in nominating and selecting the Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award Recipient. The Founder’s Award is awarded to a Leadership Douglas alumnus who demonstrates the guiding principles of the organization through giving back to the community in a leadership capacity.
The 2022 Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award recipient is Bree Lankford from the Douglasville-Douglas County Water & Sewer Authority. Bree has been incredibly supportive of the Leadership Douglas Program as an active alumnus for over 25 years. She has served several roles in the Chamber Foundation including Leadership Douglas Co-Chair, Youth Leadership Douglas and Leadership Douglas Day Chair, Chamber Foundation Board of Trustees, Leadership Douglas Advisory Committee, and so much more. She is also a proud Leadership Douglas Class of 1995 Alumni. She is the epitome of a natural born leader and well-respected member and steward of the community.
Ray commented “Bree is very deserving of this honor. She has been an integral part of our community for so many years and the Douglas County Chamber Foundation is proud to recognize her efforts. She is always willing to lend a helping hand and always embracing the positive side of life. I am happy to call Bree my friend and congratulate her on this recognition.”
For more information on the Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship or Leadership Douglas Program, visit the Chamber website at www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.