Douglas County Young Professionals (DCYP), a program of the Douglas County Chamber, recently announced its Top Young Professionals of 2022.
The Top Young Professionals of the Year is an annual recognition of young professionals in Douglasville and Douglas County who embody the mission and vision of DCYP. The recognition ceremony was held at the Douglasville Conference Center on Sept. 21.
The mission of DCYP is to attract emerging professionals to engage, develop, and serve in Douglas County. DCYP hosts annual events including the Politics Power Breakfast, Cornhole Tournament, bi-monthly volunteer opportunities and professional development seminars. Douglas County Young Professionals funds both the annual Foundation Leadership Scholarship for high school seniors and the Continuing Education Scholarship for young professionals to further their education.
This year the Top Young Professional Awards, Douglas County Young Professionals received over 20 applications. Each applicant completed a thorough application covering company information, community involvement, business achievements, and leadership. An independent panel of judges composed of business professionals from across the nation reviewed the applications, submitted their findings to make the selections.
Top Young Professionals of 2022
Zachary Adams, Age 27
Z Insures Me
Zachary is the owner of Z Insures Me. For the last four years, Zach has built his business to aid small business owners in understanding their health insurance. He also works part-time as a motivational speaker focused on high school and college aged audiences. He is in the Rotary Club of Douglas County, the Douglas County Lion’s Club and is a Toastmaster. He lives in Douglasville with his wife and two sons (with one on the way!).
Lauren Burden, Age 34
Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
Lauren is the Director of Communications and Community Relations for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, where she’s been employed since 2013. One of her favorite parts of her job is interacting with the community. Lauren enjoys volunteering as the Secretary for New Georgia Baseball Association and spending time with her family.
Taylor Carnley, Age 31
Stallings Insurance Agency
Taylor is a Sales Representative for Stallings Insurance Agency. She is focused on taking her career to the next level by obtaining her Certified Insurance Counselor, a designation only 2.5% of insurance professionals in the United States hold. Taylor is a proud firefighter wife to Kyle and mother to their rambunctious 3-year-old, Elijah. She is a Leadership Douglas graduate of the Class of 2020.
Tabrieah Cobb, Age 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Tabrieah was recently promoted from External Affairs Coordinator to District 3 Legislative Assistant for Douglas County. She is the founder and CEO of BreeCreative Design & Decor and T&T Inc. She serves on the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County Board, Douglas County Boys & Girls Club Board, and is Deputy Chair of the Golden UMC Historical Committee.
Keith Green, Age 36
United Negro College Fund Institute for Capacity Building
Keith is currently a Program Manager for the United Negro College Fund. His primary focus is to identify gaps and challenges to provide resources and secure funding to five historically black colleges and universities. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Zest Preparatory Academy, a charter school in Douglasville slated to open Fall 2023. He is an advocate for serving his local community and mentoring the youth.
Katy Hilbert, Age 37
Children’s Voice: CASA Inc.
Since 2012, Katy has served as the Executive Director of Children’s Voice: CASA, Inc. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Loyola University Chicago/Civitas Childlaw Center Children’s Law & Policy Executive Program. Katy is passionate about child welfare, social justice, and nonprofit leadership. She is active in many organizations in Douglas County and beyond. This is her fifth time being recognized as a Top Young Professional in Douglas. Katy is a Leadership Douglas Class of 2012 Graduate.
Miranda Jordan, Age 36
City of Douglasville
Miranda is a Staff Attorney for the City of Douglasville. She is the 2022-2023 President of the West Georgia Chapter’s Georgia Association of Women Lawyers. Additionally, Miranda serves as a District Coordinator and State Competition Planning Committee Member for the Georgia High School Mock Trial Competition. She is married to Carl and has two dogs, Lexi, and Winston.
Jasmine Moore, Age 27
Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
Jasmine works at the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office as the Program Coordinator for Juvenile Court’s CHINS program and Superior Courts’ Accountability Court program. She also serves on the City’s Bike and Pedestrian Committee to ensure that the diverse ability community is on the forefront of the minds of the businesses. Through this committee and her nonprofit organization, Grateful Hands, Inc., she advocates for inclusion for the community.
Allison Parker, Age 30
City of Douglasville
Allison is the Communications Manager for the City of Douglasville. Driven by service, she strives to make an impact wherever she is. Allison has also served as the City’s Wellness Committee Chair since January 2021. She is a Leadership Douglas Class of 2022 graduate, and she co-chaired the Chamber Foundations Youth Leadership Douglas program in 2021-2022. She is happily married to her college sweetheart Kenneth, and they are the parents of Kennedy and Kenneth, III.
Samantha Rosado, Age 31
City of Douglasville
Samantha is the Assistant Conference Center and Tourism Director for the City of Douglasville. She strives to promote Douglasville as a tourist destination and develops new Tourism Products to enhance our community. She is serving her second term as President of the Rotary Club of Douglas County and is a Leadership Douglas Class of 2022 graduate. Samantha is married to Juan, and they are parents to Tony, Ava, and Weslee.
Arman Sayyar, Age 30
Sam & Rosco’s Restaurant
Arman is an emerging young professional. With many years of experience in the hospitality industry, it was always his dream to pursue a career in restaurants and most recently has joined the family business, Sam & Rosco’s Restaurant, with a vision to expand it. He has won numerous quality of food, ambiance, and service awards during his career. Arman also supports nonprofits in our community, such as The Pantry and SHARE House. When not at work Arman enjoys cooking, hiking, and traveling.
Dr. Pia Scott, Age 36
P L Scott Group, LLC
Dr. Pia L. Scott is the Founder of the P L Scott Group, LLC. As a professional counselor, she works with individuals, groups, and families to address mental health challenges. She has been featured in Drexel’s Alumni Newsletter, Drexel University’s Impact Podcast, is a South Carolina State University’s 40 Under 40 Honorees.
For more information about Douglas County Young Professionals, contact Carley Lawson at the DC Chamber, 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/ampd.
