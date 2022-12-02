Young Professionals

The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce recently announced its Top Young Professionals of 2022. The list of honorees includes Zachary Adams, Lauren Burden, Taylor Carnley, Tabrieah Cobb, Keith Green, Katy Hilbert, Miranda Jordan, Jasmine Moore, Allison Parker, Samantha Rosado, Arman Sayyar and Dr. Pia Scott.

 Chamber/Special

Douglas County Young Professionals (DCYP), a program of the Douglas County Chamber, recently announced its Top Young Professionals of 2022.

The Top Young Professionals of the Year is an annual recognition of young professionals in Douglasville and Douglas County who embody the mission and vision of DCYP. The recognition ceremony was held at the Douglasville Conference Center on Sept. 21.

