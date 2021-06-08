The Douglas County Chamber Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2020 Chamber Foundation Leadership and AMP’D Continuing Education Scholarships. The Chamber Foundation coordinates community education and leadership programs including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas and Advancing Modern Professionals in Douglas (AMP’D).
The Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is funded by Advancing Modern Professionals in Douglas, the Chamber’s young professional program. Each year, scholarships are awarded to high-achieving, local high school students who excel academically and have demonstrated leadership in their school and community. This year the quality of applicants was truly inspiring and highly competitive for only three scholarships.
The recipient of the $1,000 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is Jerney Jackson, a graduating senior from New Manchester High School. Jerney was a 2020 Youth Leadership Douglas graduate. She is the Vice President of the National Honor Society, a member of Beta Club, and Co-Capitan of the Varsity Volleyball Team. In the fall, Jerney will attend the University of Georgia and major in Biology with a focus on pre-med with a minor in Spanish.
The runner up and recipient of a $500 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is Roxy Bridges, a graduating senior from New Manchester High School, who will attend the Rhode Island School of Design and major in Biomedical Illustration. Additionally, the Chamber Board awards one scholarship each year and the recipient of $500 is Jacquelyn Jones from Alexander High School. She will attend Troy University in the fall and major in Biomedical Science.
The AMP’D Continuing Education Scholarship is designed for young professionals, ages 21-40, from Chamber Member organizations that are seeking to continue their education on any level, whether pursuing a college degree, technical certification, or attending a professional development conference. A maximum of $500 is awarded to each individual selected. The recipients of the 2021 AMP’D Continuing Education Scholarships are Evan Mann with the Douglas County School System, Delaney Jackson with the Douglas County School System, and Samantha Rosado with the Douglasville Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We are extremely proud of the individuals selected for the 2021 scholarships. They have all worked so hard and deserve this recognition. The Chamber Foundation is thrilled to recognize these young leaders in our own community who show such promise for the future of Douglas County.”
