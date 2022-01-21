The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is proud to offer multiple scholarship opportunities to high school students from Douglas County schools. These scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors exemplifying outstanding leadership qualities. The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is a non-profit organization designed specifically for educational projects revolving around business leadership.
The Douglas County Chamber Foundation presents the Chamber Leadership Scholarships annually as well as the Chamber Board Scholarship funded by the Chamber Board of Directors to two high school seniors from Douglas County. The first place scholarship is $1,000 and the second place scholarship is $500 with the Board Scholarship awarding $500. All applicants must have a cumulative 3.5 grade point average or higher, plan to attend an institution of higher learning, have demonstrated leadership experience through school, community activity or work experience, and write a one-page essay on a leader they admire.
President and CEO of the Douglas County Chamber, Sara Ray, commented ”The Chamber Foundation is pleased to provide leadership scholarships for high school seniors in our community as a way of recognizing and rewarding the hard work these students put forth during their academic career.”
Foundation Leadership Scholarship applications are available online at www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership. Applications are due March 22, 2022, by 5 p.m. For more information about the Chamber Foundation and its functions or to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact Amber Holcomb at 770-942-5022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.