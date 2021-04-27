Elena Hudson, the bar-b-cuties, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening of The Hud food truck by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on April 15. Hudson’s Hickory House has been a staple in Douglasville for 50 years and now with Elena’s creative drive and dedication she is providing a whole new level service with the Hud Food Truck.
While their menu will rotate you can expect some delicious options to choose from, including banana pudding cupcakes, pulled pork, brisket, burger sliders, quesadillas, and pork and pimento cheese wontons!
Elena commented, “We are a female owned and operated food truck, specializing in creative barbecue. Our mission is to continue our family’s fifty-year legacy of serving quality, traditional southern barbecue, while adding a creative approach for today’s modern dining experience. We prioritize female empowerment and community involvement."
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Elena, “we are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting and promoting the Hud Food Truck for many years to come.”
For more information about the Hud Food Truck, contact Elena Hudson at thehudfoodtruck@gmail.com, follow them on Facebook and Instagram at The Hud Food Truck for updates.
