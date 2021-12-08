The Douglas County Chamber is currently seeking nominations for the Annual Community Awards. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Winter Ball on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Douglasville Conference Center. Additionally, 2021 Douglas County Chamber Chairman Gil Shearouse of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water & Sewer Authority will be honored and 2022 Douglas County Chamber Chairwoman Tonya Jackson of RA-LIN & Associates will be welcomed.
The Sam P. Roberts Community Service Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary service to the community over the past year.
The 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has, over time, exhibited outstanding service in every aspect of giving to their community.
The 2021 Large Business of the Year Award recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of one business towards the economic health and vitality of Douglas County in the areas of products, services, marketing, customer and employee relationships, community support and entrepreneurial spirit.
The Douglas County Chamber Spirit Award recognizes a Chamber member that has continuously committed and generously works toward the advancement of the Douglas County Chamber and the community. The recipient makes a sacrifice of time, helps improve quality of life, motivates others, and enhances the integrity of the Douglas County community.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “It is an honor to host our annual community awards. We have so many outstanding citizens and companies who deserve to be nominated. Nominate your favorite and be part of what makes the awards so exciting – recognizing the rockstars in our community."
Nominations should be submitted with a nomination form and returned to the Chamber no later than Dec. 17, 2021. Elected officials are not eligible for nomination. Nomination forms are available on the Chamber’s website, www.douglascountygeorgia.com/douglas-county-chamber-winter-ball-awards/.
