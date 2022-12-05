SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The Douglas County Chamber is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Annual Community Awards. The awards will be presented at the 2023 Winter Ball on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Douglasville Conference Center. The event will also honor 2022 Douglas County Chamber Chairwoman and Business Development Manager with Gilbane Building Company, Tonya Byrd and welcome 2023 Chair, GreyStone Power Corporation Vice President of Engineering, Nadia Faucette.

