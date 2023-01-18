The Douglas County Chamber Singers, a choral group based in Douglas County for 22 years, has changed its name to Sweetwater Singers. The move reflects the group’s expansion to include members from many areas of west Georgia, including Carroll, Paulding, and Cobb counties.

Since its inception in 2001, the Chamber Singers has held steady at around 30 singers. This year, however, the group now known as Sweetwater Singers has grown to 50 members and has a new artistic director. Sandra Chandler is well known regionally and throughout the country for her innovative programs. After a 30-year career teaching music at schools in Douglas County and Texas, she now works for MidAmerica Productions producing concerts in Carnegie Hall and multiple European cities.

