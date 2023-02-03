The Douglas County Chamber Foundation’s Douglas County Young Professionals (DCYP) Program is currently accepting applications for 2023 Continuing Education Scholarships. DCYP offers multiple scholarships totaling $1,500 to young professionals ages 21-40. The scholarships will be awarded to individuals who embody the mission of DCYP: to attract emerging professionals to engage, develop, and serve in Douglas County.
The DCYP Continuing Education Scholarships are designed for professionals from Chamber Member businesses or organizations seeking to continue their education on any level. The applicant must be pursuing a college degree, technical certification, or registered to attend a professional development conference. Applicants must be employed by a Douglas County Chamber member, have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED, and be under the age of 40 by May 1.
