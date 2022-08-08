The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest members of Chairman’s Circle: Gilbane Building Company, ZEST Preparatory Academy, and Council for Quality Growth.
Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. These Investors were officially welcomed to the Chairman’s Circle at a recent Douglas County Chamber event.
“We are excited to have Tonya, Monique, and Michael as a business partners and community advocates,” said Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray. “We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote Gilbane, ZEST Preparatory Academy, and the Council for Quality Growth and continue to be a place where partnerships and businesses thrive.”
About Gilbane Building Company
As one of the leading commercial and institutional construction companies in Georgia, Gilbane has been successfully managing champion projects in the metro area since the 1970s. Ranked as #1 in the state
in which to do business with and a local population that continues to increase. Gilbane provides global integrated construction and facility management services. Their clients entrust them to deliver safe, quality projects that stand the test of time.
Tonya Byrd, Gilbane Business Development Manager, commented, “Being a member of the Chairman’s Circle provides a platform for us to serve as an ambassador for the community. Through our influence, shared vision, and goals we are able to help support businesses, promote a vibrant economy, and create amazing opportunities for all. I am huge believer in giving back and engaging in our community and within the region. The late great, Coretta Scott King, once said
“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
About ZEST Preparatory Academy
ZEST Preparatory Academy Charter School is a Kindergarten-5th grade elementary school that provides an academically rigorous, supportive, and joyful learning environment to develop the leader inside every student for lifelong educational achievement and impactful community service.
Monique Carruthers, ZEST Preparatory Academy Founder, commented, "ZEST Preparatory Academy is proud to join this group of leaders committed to building and maintaining a strong community for the next generation.
We are honored to partner with the Douglas County Chamber's cornerstone members as advocates for high-quality educational opportunities that make Douglas County a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family."
About Council for Quality Growth
Founded in 1985, the Council for Quality Growth is a not-for-profit trade association advocating for the growth and development industry, with the mission of promoting balanced and responsible growth in metro Atlanta and Georgia.
The Council brings advocates for those who work at the intersection of public policy and private investment, including developers, contractors, engineers, architects, planners, law firms, and banks. They are the only advocacy organization that operates broadly across county and municipality lines to represent the growth and development industry of the entire metro Atlanta region.
Michael Paris, Council for Quality Growth President & CEO, commented, “The Council for Quality Growth is proud to partner with a like-minded organization that recognizes the need for a collaborative effort to set our communities up for lasting success. As a member of the Chamber’s Chairman’s Circle, we look forward to seeing the region’s business community continue to thrive.”
DC Chamber Chairman’s Circle
The DC Chamber’s Cornerstone Investor program drives true transformational change in the business community. Comprised of Chairman’s Circle and Visionary Partners, Cornerstone Investors understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Together, they stimulate new growth, inspire leadership, and advance our economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.