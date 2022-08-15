The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest members of Chairman’s Circle: André C. Allen, CEO of BlackLight Productions Inc., and Cheryl Tibbs, Financial Consultant with Equipment LeaseCo.. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. These individuals were formally welcomed into the Chairman’s Circle at events held during the summer.
“We are excited to have André and Cheryl as business partners and community advocates,” says Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, “We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote BlackLight Productions Inc. and Equipment LeaseCo. as a member of the Chairman’s Circle.”
About BlackLight Productions Inc.
Originally founded as a lighting design firm, BlackLight Productions Inc. was created by designer André Christopher Allen in 1990. By 1993, BlackLight Productions Inc. evolved into a full-scale production services company. Now celebrating “30 Years of Excellence” with an impressive background in live events, film, corporate presentations, and tours, BlackLight Productions Inc. continues to be an asset to the global entertainment community.
André commented, “We have lived and worked in this community for 10 years. I am honored to join the Douglas County Chamber Chairman’s Circle and share my passion for entrepreneurship and the arts.”
About Equipment LeaseCo.
With over 30 years in business and consumer financing, Equipment LeaseCo. are experts at delivering equipment finance solutions that continue to exceed the needs of their customers through their industry knowledge, tailored products and services and financial strength. Whether its purchasing new equipment, refinancing existing equipment or getting working capital their 30 years of financing experience allows them to get things financed, when others can’t.
Cheryl commented, “Being a Douglas County Chamber Investor is EVERYTHING to me. Over the past three years I have come to appreciate the value that comes with being a chamber investor. Desiring to become the go-to alternative funding source in Douglas County made the decision to become a Chairman Circle member a no-brainer. We know this affiliation will give us the exposure we need to take our business to higher heights within our community.”
DC Chamber Chairman’s Circle
The DC Chamber’s Cornerstone Investor program drives true transformational change in the business community. Comprised of Chairman’s Circle and Visionary Partners, Cornerstone Investors understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Together, they stimulate new growth, inspire leadership, and advance our economy.
