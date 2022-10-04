The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce its newest members of Chairman’s Circle: Jason Kolacz, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, and Hermon Mason, Regional Director with Prudential Financial. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. These individuals were formally welcomed into the Chairman’s Circle at events held during the summer.
“We are excited to have Jason and Hermon as business partners and community advocates,” said Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, “We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote Edward Jones and Prudential Financial as a member of the Chairman’s Circle.”
About Edward Jones Jason Kolacz
Edward Jones is a full-service financial services firm with the convenience of a local branch. Their qualified financial advisors can assist with saving for college, a retirement plan for your small business, life insurance and more. Personalized service means having a financial advisor who understands you and what you're trying to achieve and helps to create a unique plan for success based on your needs and circumstances.
Kolacz commented, “It has always been important to me to be involved in the community. The Chamber is a great way to connect with others who want to serve the community we live and work in.”
About Prudential Financial
For more than 145 years, Prudential Financial has delivered on our promises to customers and earned recognition as one of the world’s most admired companies. By investing in growth businesses and markets around the world, delivering industry-leading customer and client experiences that blend human touch with advanced technology, and creating the next generation of financial solutions, Prudential Financial will serve the diverse needs of a broad range of customers and clients.
Mason commented, “Prudential Financial is thrilled to join the Chairman’s Circle. In partnership with the Douglas County Chamber, we look forward to serving and enhancing the Douglas community where partnerships and businesses thrive!”
DC Chamber Chairman’s Circle
Chairman’s Circle includes top-level executives and community leaders who turn thought into action!
Involvement at this level gives your business access to the table with the movers and shakers in Douglas County. Chairman’s Circle Investors also enjoy access and exclusive invitations to events and programs throughout the year.
