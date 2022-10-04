The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce its newest members of Chairman’s Circle: Jason Kolacz, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, and Hermon Mason, Regional Director with Prudential Financial. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. These individuals were formally welcomed into the Chairman’s Circle at events held during the summer. 

“We are excited to have Jason and Hermon as business partners and community advocates,” said Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, “We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote Edward Jones and Prudential Financial as a member of the Chairman’s Circle.”

Trending Videos