Chapel Hill captures county football championship

Coming into the new season, Chapel Hill Middle first-year coach Aren Ivester had a good feeling about his team.
The Wildcats were returning the majority of the players from last year’s squad.
Chapel Hill was coming off a 1-6 season, which was something rare for a program that boasts six county championships.
Ivester’s intuition was right as the Wildcats added another county championship to their trophy case.
The Wildcats defeated Mason Creek 22-6 to win the program’s seventh title and first since the 2013 season.
It was the first time the program had played for a title since the 2015 season.
“Coming into the season, there was no doubt that we had the best eighth-graders,” Ivester said. “Last year, we played mostly with seventh-graders in the lineup.”
A solid offense was led by county offensive MVP Delancy Alexander. In all, the Wildcats placed three players on the county’s all-conference team, which was selected by the eight middle school head coaches.
In addition to Alexander, wide receiver/defensive back Jackson Thompson and running back/linebacker Michael Hastie were named to the all-conference squad.
Ivester praised his offensive line for being the backbone of the offense.
“We didn’t change much on offense or defense this season,” Ivester said. “We went to more of zone blocking with the offensive line. Everybody picked up on what we were try to do.”
Defensively, Ivester said the team gave up only four touchdowns during the abbreviated regular season.
The county divided the eight teams into two divisions. Teams only played schools in their division.
Chapel Hill opened the playoffs with a 36-14 win over Chestnut Log before defeating Factory Shoals 26-8 in the semifinals.
Mason Creek defeated three-time defending county champion Stewart to reach the championship game.
“Our offense was productive most of the season,” Ivester said. “Our defense played lights out all season. We were seventh-grade heavy last year, and they knew the defense.”
Ivester said going 1-6 last year didn’t sit too well with the returning players.
“They were looking for a little redemption this season,” Ivester said. “There is some pride in this program. There was some pressure coming into the season, but the kids were able to handle it. We made plays and they came through when they needed to.”
