Chapel Hill Elementary fifth grade Cheetah News Network (CNN) news crew members, under the direction of Media Specialist and News Crew Advisor, Cameron Sheldon, were selected to be part of a city of Douglasville initiative aimed to highlight extraordinary student news crews within the Douglas County School System.
The CNN anchors and producers had the opportunity to work alongside Douglasville Jr’s anchors and producers.
CHES was selected to interview Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson. This was a thrilling experience for all involved. This partnership presented students with an opportunity to showcase their public speaking skills, ability to maintain their composure under pressure, their poise on camera, and their dynamic leadership skills.
The students were able to put into practice the themes learned in social studies by displaying civic responsibility.
Students were asked to make split-second decisions and adjust to the energy of the interview and respond in real-time with journalistic integrity.
Zion Warford-Cooper and Sophia Pimiento interviewed Mayor Robinson and the questions ranged from who inspired her to the title of her favorite book. The inspiring news anchors sparkled on camera.
Other members of the crew assisted with production and filming duties during the interview. Chapel Hill Elementary was honored to be a part of this dynamic event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.